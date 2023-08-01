State Police from Herkimer are asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old girl.
According to a media release from State Police Troop D, police are asking for informatgion to help find Emily R. Clapper, 15.
Clapper was last seen leaving a residence on State Route 51 in the town of Winfield on July 29, the release said.
She is described as a 5’4" white female with red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings, and a pink shirt.
Clapper is originally from Oneonta and is believed to be returning to the Oneonta area or the city of Utica to stay with acquaintances, the release said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police in Herkimer at 315-366-6000.
