A Bainbridge woman faces several felony charges after she fled an interview with State Police around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
State Police at Sidney arrested Jovonne M. Best, 35, on the felony charges of two counts each, of first-degree aggravated assault against a police officer with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment, as well as second-degree criminal mischief. She was charged with the misdemeanors of driving while impaired by drugs, fourth-degree criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration.
A trooper and an investigator responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection at a residence on state Route 7 in the town of Bainbridge, according to a media release. The trooper was interviewing Best outside of the residence when Best ran into the garage and got into a vehicle. She then "recklessly accelerated" the vehicle in reverse and nearly struck the investigator, the release said As Best continued in reverse, she struck the garage door frame and debris struck the trooper, causing the trooper to fall to the ground. Best then struck the State Police vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
She fled the area in the vehicle and was pursued by the trooper and investigator, the release said. Best then drove to a farm access road and into a cornfield. She exited the vehicle and fled on foot. She was found hiding in the cornfield and arrested, according to the release.
Best was arraigned at the Bainbridge Town Court where she was sent to the Chenango County jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond.
* story changed at 10:17 a.m. Aug. 31 to correct the headline
