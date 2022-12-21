Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets in advance of significant winter weather system expected to create multiple hazards statewide beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday.
According to a media release from Hochul's office, heavy rain, snow, high winds, flash freezing, and flooding are possible for several regions across the state throughout the holiday weekend. In addition, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday with total snow accumulations forecast to reach 12" or more.
Beginning Thursday, rain and snow showers are forecast for most of the state with rainfall amounts of up to three inches possible in some places by Friday afternoon. Minor to moderate flooding is possible due to rain and snowmelt, and brief wintry mixes could cause slick travel into early Friday morning. Starting Friday and continuing into Saturday morning, much of the state is expected to see high winds between 40-50 mph and localized gusts up to 70 mph. On Friday afternoon and evening, temperatures are forecast to drop significantly and flash freezing could cause icy road conditions during the Friday evening commute and travel on Saturday. In addition, beginning Friday night and continuing through Monday, lake effect snow will impact areas off Lakes Erie and Ontario, and strong winds are expected to cause blowing and drifting snow with near zero visibility and localized blizzard conditions. Below normal, freezing temperatures with low wind chills are expected to persist through Monday for upstate regions. Hochul urged New Yorkers to take all necessary precautions, if traveling this week, and plan ahead for potential weather impacts.
"New Yorkers preparing to travel this week to see loved ones over the holiday weekend should plan ahead and leave early, if possible, as we expect this weather system to create hazardous travel conditions throughout the state starting Friday," Hochul said in the release. "Our State agencies are well coordinated for this response and we are preparing assets and personnel for deployments to impacted regions, if necessary."
Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, "We are expecting a major winter storm from Thursday through Saturday statewide. I have two messages for New Yorkers — Number one, avoid travel on Friday and Saturday. So, if you need to travel this weekend, do your best to leave on Thursday and stay through at least Sunday. Number 2 — we expect to see high winds, and while we have brought in thousands of additional utility workers, we may experience power outages paired with extremely low temperatures. Please be prepared and check on family and vulnerable neighbors."
For safety tips, visit the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Safety Tips web page at www.dhses.ny.gov/oem/safety-info/index.cfm.
