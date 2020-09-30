The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is investigating a Wednesday morning fire that caused “significant damage” to the Gilboa-Conesville Central School District bus garage.
A caller reported flames visible at the rear of the building and on the roof at around 5:40 a.m., according to Schoharie County Director of Emergency Services Michael Hartzel.
The steel structure’s interior and roof were damaged in the blaze, as was a bus inside the garage, according to Hartzel. The salvageability of the property has yet to be determined.
Fire departments from Conesville, Blenheim, Prattsville, Grand Gorge, Tri-Village, Oak Hill-Durham and Middleburgh responded to the scene, as well as Grand Gorge and Middleburgh ambulances and Schoharie County’s fire coordinators, firefighter assist and search team, paramedics and emergency service technicians.
Gilboa-Conesville students have been learning remotely since Sept. 9 and are scheduled to begin hybrid instruction Oct. 13.
