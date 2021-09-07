The State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that state Route 51 will be closed just north of Walters Road in the town of New Lisbon from Monday, Sept. 13, to Monday, Oct. 4, to facilitate a culvert replacement. All work is weather dependent.
According to a media release, motorists should follow posted detours utilizing county Routes 12, 14 and 16. All properties along state Route 51 will remain accessible to local traffic between the diversions and the closure.
Motorists are reminded to slow down significantly when encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, the release said, and to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver's license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.