Jim Barber, candidate for New York’s 51st State Senate district, will host a virtual town hall at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, focused on resources available to individuals, small businesses and farms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to taking questions, Barber will cover three specific topics related to COVID-19 resources: assistance to farms and small businesses; applying for unemployment benefits; and applying for health insurance.
People can participate by going to Barber’s Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/pg/JimBarberforSenate/ or website, www.jimbarberforsenate.org/virtual-campaign, and may also submit questions in advance to info@jimbarberforsenate.org
Barber has also created a COVID-19 resources page on his website: www.jimbarberforsenate.org/covid-19
