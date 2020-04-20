It will be seven months until residents in New York's 51st Senate district will know who will replace retiring state Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, but two candidates for the job aren't waiting to help district residents as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.
The pandemic has put a stop to most campaign activities, but Schenevus businessman Pete Oberacker Jr. and Middleburgh farmer Jim Barber have turned to different activities, using their experiences and social media accounts to reach out to and help their potential constituents.
Barber, the Democratic candidate, has been active on Facebook Live, holding Sunday virtual pancake breakfasts and Wednesday virtual town halls weekly on a variety of subjects, including help for local farmers, supporting local food banks and resources for teachers and students.
Oberacker, a Republican candidate and an Otsego County representative, has also been talking to his constituents on social media, including highlighting the local restaurants still offering take-out services in his area. His business, Formtech Solutions, made a batch of hand sanitizer and distributed more than 400 bottles of the solution for free.
Oberacker said he was using his newfound downtime to clean out his business' warehouse in the town of Maryland when he found a mostly filled box of 8 ounce bottles with spray tops. About the same time, his business partner, Ron Wheeler, asked if they had any hand sanitizer left. They didn't, but because they had a lab for their food products business, they had a place and the ingredients to make the sanitizer.
"I said, 'we could probably make that,'" he told The Daily Star in a phone interview Monday, April 20. "So we went into the lab. We ran our tests. We had 70 percent alcohol, like they say you should have. I gave a bottle to my wife to test and she said, 'it even smells nice.'"
During two days last week, Oberacker distributed the bottles to town residents at the Schenevus Fire Department. He also gave a box to the Otsego County Sheriff's Department. He said he and Wheeler tried to get more bottles to make another batch, but their supplier said they would not be able to get more bottles until July.
"So we made all we could," Oberacker said. "It made us feel good and I think it made folks feel good, too."
For his next project, Oberacker said he wants to help other small businesses get government help.
Barber has also been playing toward his strengths. His Schoharie Valley farm, Barber's Farm, has been in his family for 163 years. It once was a dairy farm, but now he concentrates on growing crops, more than 100 different crops on about 200 acres, he said. He has also served in state and national government in agriculture departments: he spent seven years as executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency in New York and a two-year stint as special assistant to the commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Barber said his social media presence started as a way to keep the campaign connected, but almost immediately he saw a higher purpose, refashioning his weekend virtual pancake breakfasts and weekday virtual town halls into information sessions to help people find the resources they need to stay safe and healthy.
"My idea with the pancake breakfasts, you know I had been to a few before all of this started and they are really not a political thing," he told The Daily Star in a phone interview Monday. "I had enjoyed going to them and just meeting people. So my first thought was, 'now I can't meet folks,' but my second thought was, 'this is how those folks raise money. What are they going to do now?' So more critical than me meeting folks, was how do these small organizations raise money?
"So every Sunday morning I make breakfast at home, and just say that these people need help and bring attention to that," he continued.
The virtual town halls also took on a less political tone as Barber realized people needed information and help, he said.
"People are distressed, and a lot of the information out there is complicated and constantly changing," he said. "So we just started doing the virtual town halls on providing information for people on how to cope with COVID."
Barber's virtual town halls are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesdays and feature a guest each week. Wednesday, April 22, he will speak with education advocate Melissa Servant about remote learning resources. Wednesday, April 29, he will speak with a home health care advocate, Ilana Berger. Wednesday, May 6, he will pass along information to help people with addiction recovery by speaking with Julie Dostal of LEAF and Debra Berrios of Friends of Recovery.
Neither candidate has a primary challenger, but both will be running in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election against a third party candidate, Libertarian Tim O'Connor, who was recently featured in The Daily Star's Pulse of the Voters feature.
All three have Facebook pages to follow for campaign updates: Tim O'Connor for NYS Senate; Peter Oberacker for NYS Senate; and Jim Barber for Senate.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
