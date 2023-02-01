State Senator Peter Oberacker, R–Schenevus, on Tuesday announced Senate approval of legislation to help increase safety for limousine passengers. The package of bills follows recommendations advanced by the Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force, according to a media release from Oberacker's office.
“Limousine safety has come under a spotlight following a pair of tragic crashes in New York in recent years including one in Schoharie County in 2018 that claimed 20 lives,” Oberacker said in the release. “The bills approved by the Senate will enhance earlier changes in the law designed to protect passengers who have an expectation of safety when they travel in a limousine.”
The Schoharie crash happened on Oct. 6, 2018, when a modified Ford Excursion limousine with 17 passengers and a driver lost its brakes and crashed after traveling more than 100 miles per hour down a steep hill before coming to rest in a ravine near the intersection of state routes 30 and 30A.
The driver, passengers and two bystanders were killed.
The National Transportation Safety Board issued a report placing blame on the limo's owner, Prestige Limousine, but also on the state departments of Transportation and Motor Vehicles for failing to make sure Prestige complied with state laws and regulations.
Nauman Hussain, the operator of the company, is awaiting trial on charges related to t he crash.
According to the release, the seven bills approved by the Senate include requirements for a pre-trip safety briefing by drivers, enhanced safety features, and increased penalties for the operation of an unsafe limo. Legislation extending the operation of the Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force and allowing the panel to hold public hearings was also part of the package. The task force was created as a result of the crash in Schoharie and also includes state and local officials along with industry representation, the release said.
“I have great respect for the task force, which includes loved ones who lost family members in limousine crashes in Schoharie and Long Island. This group of passionate individuals continues to go above and beyond and their work is crucial to preventing future tragedies,” Oberacker said.
The legislation passed by the state Senate must still be approved by the state Assembly and signed by the governor to take effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.