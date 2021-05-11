ALBANY — Legislative Republicans have spent a lot of time howling over the past two years about Democratic measures they claimed were too friendly to lawbreakers.
On Tuesday, GOP senators put out their own criminal justice agenda, arguing those serving as police officers face such tremendous dangers that the profession needs new protections.
One measure appeared to be a tart response to the "defund police" movement, which has been embraced by some progressive activists following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd while he was being arrested in Minneapolis.
It would keep public funding from going to municipalities that eliminate or downsize their municipal police departments.
Other bills would:
• Provide a $500,000 benefit to police officers who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.
• Make it a hate crime to attack police officers because of their profession.
• Create the offense of "failure to retreat," aimed at those within 25 feet of on-duty police who fail to step away when ordered to do so.
• Make it a felony to resist arrest.
Too often, said Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, police officers are being portrayed as "villains."
"A dangerous job has become more dangerous because of the rhetoric and the policies here in Albany and beyond," Ortt said.
One night earlier, he noted, he addressed a graduating class of rookie police officers at a multi-agency training academy in Niagara Falls. Because of anti-police comments spewed before the event, organizers moved it from Niagara University to Niagara Falls High School to avoid problems, Ortt recalled.
"Our police are under constant attack," Ortt said.
Pointing to the shooting of a 4-year-old girl on the streets of Times Square in Manhattan over the weekend, Ortt added: "Murders and other violent crimes in many of our big cities have gone through the roof. It is time to halt this madness and get back to the basics of public safety."
Democrats argue their legislative victories, such as the enactment of a law that restricts the use of cash bail for many offenses, have brought greater fairness to the criminal justice system, and kept people from being jailed while they remained entitled to the presumption of innocence.
A spokesman for Senate Democrats, Mike Murphy, declined to comment on the agenda unfurled by the Republicans.
With Democrats in both houses having full control over which bills get to the floor for a vote, the Republican-advanced legislation will likely die on the vine this year. But they could still emerge as talking points in next year's statehouse elections as the GOP seeks to regain seats captured by Democrats over the past decade.
Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, said it appears the Republican agenda offering support to cops is an effort to appeal to alienated blue-collar voters as well as to both moderate Democrats and Republicans turned off by the "defund police" rhetoric used by critics of law enforcement.
The release of the newly proposed measures dovetails with headlines about high-profile violent crimes in New York as well as concerns that police officers may be responding to a backlash against police by becoming less willing to intervene in tense situations, Reeher said.
"It may be a hunch on the part of the Republicans that people are becoming aware of this as a problem, and they want to do things that recognize the police have a really hard job and support them so they can do the things we rely on them to do," Reeher said. While crime often takes a back seat to economic issues for voters, "it grabs people's attention," he said.
Republicans quickly seized on the new platform as a springboard for attacking the agenda advanced by their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.
Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, hammered Democrats for the pushing through the bail law changes he said have "emboldened criminals."
"What's really needed is more support for the dedicated men and women who put everything on the line to protect us."
Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, said increases in violence "runs parallel with bad policies emanating from Albany. We need to tilt the scales of justice away from criminals and back toward the law-abiding."
Republicans said polls have indicated residents of minority neighborhoods generally support keeping the current levels of police presence or increasing it.
A national Gallup Poll released last August said most Black Americans signaled they value the services police provide. The same survey showed that exposure to police comes with greater trepidation for Black than white or Hispanic Americans about what a police encounter might entail.
The poll reported 61% of Black Americans reported they were satisfied with the level of policing where they lived, while 20% want it to increase, and 19% said they want police to spend less time in the neighborhoods.
Gallup said the result showed Black Americans support policing levels at about the same rate as the population as a whole, with 67% indicating they would keep the current levels.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
