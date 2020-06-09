State Supreme Court Justice Coccoma announces retirement

A longtime local jurist will soon hang up his robe.
New York Supreme Court Justice Michael V. Coccoma announced his retirement after more than 25 years in the state judiciary in a media release Tuesday, June 9. The retirement will take effect at the end of June.
Most recently, Coccoma served 10 years in the appointed post of deputy chief administrative judge for courts outside New York City. From his Albany office, he supervised the daily trial court operations of all 57 counties outside New York City including more than 600 state judges and 5,000 court employees in addition to town and village courts, the release said.
At the same time, he continued to preside over criminal cases in Schenectady County and civil court proceedings in Otsego County and throughout the region. He participated for many years in the training of judges, lecturing on topics such as judicial ethics, criminal procedure and evidence, jury trials, case management, and transitioning from the practice of law to judicial service, according to the release.
During May 2019 Law Day ceremonies at the New York Court of Appeals in Albany, he was recognized by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks for “outstanding service, leadership and commitment to service” as deputy chief administrative judge.
After the 2018 enactment of the new law raising the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 years of age, he was designated, along with Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Edwina Mendelson, to prepare the state judiciary for implementation of the law and to serve on the Governor’s Task Force, the release said. In July of 2019, he was selected as one of four regional judges outside New York City to manage the pretrial preparations of the many lawsuits filed under the recently enacted Child Victims Act.
In Otsego County, he was instrumental in the formation of the county’s first Drug Treatment Court. He worked with the Drug Treatment Court team and presided over the biweekly court proceedings.
According to the release, Coccoma began his legal career in Otsego County in private practice in 1979. In 1980 he was appointed as assistant district attorney. Over the years he served as Otsego County attorney and as district attorney. Elected in 1994 as Otsego County judge, he heard cases in county, family and surrogate’s courts. After his election as a state supreme court justice in 2007, he was appointed administrative judge of the 10 Southern Tier counties of the Sixth Judicial District in 2008 in addition to his trial court duties.
He is a graduate of the Citadel Military College and Albany Law School. He lives in Cooperstown with his wife, Ellen. He has been an EMT and driver with the Cooperstown Fire Department for more than 15 years and a volunteer with Saturday’s Bread in Oneonta for many years, the release said. He has also been involved in youth sports and religious education for children.
