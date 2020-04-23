State to investigate nursing homes as infections, death toll rise

ALBANY — After a wave of more than 3,500 deaths of New York nursing home patients from the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the facilities will be investigated to determine whether they provided adequate care to residents and protection equipment to their staffers.
"They get paid to take care of a resident and they have to do it in accordance with state rules," Cuomo said. "If they don't we will take appropriate action."
Cuomo said the investigation will be led by the state attorney general's office and the Department of Health, which is led by Dr. Howard Zucker, a Cuomo appointee. On March 25, Zucker issued a controversial mandate requiring the nursing homes to readmit patients who have tested positive for the virus.
The oversight provided by the Heath Department during the pandemic was not included within the parameters of he probe outlined by Cuomo. In laying out the rationale for the probe, the governor focused solely on the performance of nursing home operators.
But a trade group representing the nursing homes argued the homes have "not been treated as a top priority" by the state government. The group noted the state failed to provide the homes with needed testing capability, personal protection equipment and staffing to deal with the epidemic.
The New York State Health Facilities Association' CEO, Stephen Hanse, said the homes have adhered to state directives and contended the outbreaks "are not the result of inattentiveness or shortcomings in our facilities."
Referencing the Zucker-issued rule forcing homes to readmit COVID-19 positive patients at a time when many homes lacked testing and protective equipment, Hanse said: "This treacherous virus spreads through nursing homes like virus through dry grass and the state's March 25 policy served to unnecessarily fan the flames of this fire."
Cuomo said nursing home operators who provided poor care could face fines and other penalties.
The Health Department mandate concerning the readmission of virus positive patients at the homes was issued at a time when the agency was refusing to release public information about the facilities where infections and deaths were taking place.
Cuomo defended the forced readmission edict imposed on the nursing homes
"They have to readmit COVID-positive residents, but only if they have the ability to provide the adequate level of care under Department of Health and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines," he said. "If they do not have the ability to provide the appropriate level of care, then they have to transfer that patient or they call the Department of Health, and the Department of Health will transfer that patient. That is how the relationship works."
Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, the chairman of the Assembly Health Committee, told CNHI the state government has done a poor job for decades in ensuring nursing homes are adequately staffed and funded.
"While many of us in the Legislature have tried to provide that, it has never had executive branch support," Gottfried said.
Gottfried said he hopes there will be a sweeping review of how the pandemic took so many lives at New York nursing homes, one that will be led by a blue ribbon panel of experts independent from both the Legislature and the governor. He suggested such a review could be organized with support from non-profit foundations and academic institutions.
Meawhile, new data from antibody testing conducted on a random sample of 3,000 people across the state matched up with infection reports showing the virus has hit the downstate area more so than than upstate communities.
Cuomo said the antibody study howed that 13.9% of those tested had been exposed to COVID-19 in recent week. But the snapshot of the upstate sampling found the antibodies present in only 3.6% in those who were checked.
In contrast, the antibodies turned up in 21% of the people tested in New York City, Cuomo said.
He cautioned the new data is "preliminary," but pointed out it also "supports the decision that we talked about to have a regional analysis and decision making" concerning future steps to address the virus spread.
The number of New York deaths attributed to COVID-19 reached 15,740 Wednesday, reflecting an additional 438 fatalities from the previous day.
Cuomo noted the actual death toll is likely greater since the documented fatalities do not include people who died at home and had not been tested, as those who succumbed at hospitals and nursing homes have been.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
