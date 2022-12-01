Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced that New York's annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need across New York has begun. Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being sought to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season.
"This holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to come together to support families and children across the state who are in need," Hochul said in a media release. "New York's annual Toy and Coat Drive is a great opportunity to bring some much-needed joy and hope to our communities, and everyone with the means to do so can spread some holiday cheer by donating."
The state Office of General Services has set up drop-off locations across the state for businesses and individuals to bring the new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies, which will be distributed to families in underserved communities throughout New York.
There is one local drop-off location, the Homer Folks Facility at 28 Hill St. in Oneonta. Items will be collected there through Dec. 16.
Packages ordered online can be shipped to: "NYS Holiday Drive" at Empire State Plaza, P1 South Dock J, Albany, NY 12242.
