State police said a state trooper was shot Wednesday night in the village of Deposit. There was no word on the trooper's condition.
According to a media release, the shooting occurred when troopers at Deposit responded to a reported domestic incident on Sunrise Terrace in the village shortly after 9 p.m. June 23.
The trooper was transported by ambulance to Wilson Memorial Hospital, the release said.
Troopers said the suspect was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public. More information will be released "when it is available," they said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.