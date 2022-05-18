State troopers bring back memorial ceremony

After a two-year hiatus, State Police in Troop C held their Memorial Day ceremony Wednesday, May 18, to honor troopers who died in the line of duty and retired troopers who have died in the past year at Troop C Headquarters in Sidney.
Major Jeffrey VanAuken welcomed guests and explained why the ceremony is held. He said the ceremony allows the State Police to "renew old friendships, reflect on the past and discuss current events. Above all, it serves as a reminder of those fallen members to whom we are paying tribute, genuine Americans who have given their lives in service to those they were sworn to protect. Their sacrifice and spirit will forever be ingrained in the hearts of each of us, who have been privileged to call ourselves troopers."
VanAuken said that when a trooper dies the bond between fellow troopers grows as does the bond with the troopers' families.
Two daughters of Samuel Rowe, who died in an automobile accident returning from a gambling raid on May 1, 1970, participated in the wreath-laying ceremony with Lt. Joshua Greenman. Terry Rowe said she was 16 and Robin Rowe Evanitsky said she was 10, when their father died, and said members of the State Police have been an extended family ever since.
"When they say they never forget, they mean it," Terry said. "It's so humbling they remember my dad. He was a real family man. The troopers treat us like family."
Robin agreed. "It's been such a comfort all these years," she said. Terry and Robin both said when their mom died in 2014, troopers asked them what they needed.
Robin also relayed another experience she had with the troopers. She said she was driving along I-88 from Albany to Binghamton with her young children, when she had car trouble. She said she took the exit in Unadilla and went to the headquarters for help. She said the troopers took the car to a local garage to get it fixed and didn't charge her anything.
Robin said it was an honor to participate in the ceremony. "It's emotional but beautiful at the same time," she said.
In addition to reading Samuel Rowe's name and the day he died, VanAuken read the names of the 16 other troopers from Troop C who died in the line of duty — Harold Mattice, Ernest Simpson, John Lockhart, Richard Hedges, Milton Ratner, Richard Juna, Kenneth Knapp, Robert Conklin, Arthur Diffendale, Patrick O'Hara, Bryant Stickle, Robert Semrov, Ricky Parisian, David Brinkerhoff, Jill Mattice and Christopher Skinner.
He also read the names of the retired troopers, investigators, sergeants and communication specialists from Troop C who have died in the past three years, as this was the first memorial held since 2019 — Thomas Pomeroy, Charles Kneller, James Henson, Gerald Crosier, Lee Schwarting, Phillip Cinquianti, Angelo Mastronardi, David McElligot, Edward Juba, Doris Clinton, Alan Mugglin, Lynn Craig, Edward Kiluk, Tomas Clark, Glen George, Benjamin Weingartner, Karl Zeggert, Jon Bowman, Roger Cecce, Joe Carmody and Jacqueline Michaud.
During the ceremony, Investigator Aaron Lewis and his daughter Elisabeth Lewis played taps, Madison Allen sang the national anthem and Father Corey VanKuren gave the invocation and benediction. The Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band also participated, playing "Amazing Grace" and following the honor guard during the opening and closing ceremony.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
