New York State Police are investigating a knife slashing that occurred Wednesday night in the village of Roxbury.
James Bellows, 36, of Roxbury, was reported to be in critical condition Thursday at Albany Medical Center, where he was transported via helicopter after being slashed in the torso with a knife the night before, according to a media release.
Troopers responded to a Spruce Street residence around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a serious injury. Several people in the residence have been interviewed, but no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation, according to the release.
There is no threat to the public.
Troopers were assisted by the Roxbury Constable, fire department and emergency medical services personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.