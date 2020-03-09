An Otsego County Court jury has found an East Worcester woman not guilty of causing the deaths of her infant twins.
Kimberly Steeley was exonerated after brief deliberations Monday, Distrist Attorney John Muehl confirmed to The Daily Star..
Steeley was charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter for the June 2018 deaths of Bonde and Liam, who were born more than a month premature.
The children were less than 2 months old when they died 11 days apart, both of asphyxiation, or being deprived of oxygen. They both died after sleeping in bed with Steeley and their father, Thomas Hewitt.
This is a developing story. More details will be published later in The Daily Star and at www.thedailystar.com.
