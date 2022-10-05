Democratic Congressional challenger Matt Castelli still heavily trails incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, in fundraising despite his best quarter yet in campaign donations, according to the latest figures from the campaigns.
Castelli collected more than $1 million from July to September, far exceeding any quarter so far in his bid to represent the 21st Congressional District, but he still lags far behind in overall fundraising. Stefanik reported quarterly gains of $2 million so far and an overall campaign war chest of $3 million. Castelli is reporting $800,000 in cash on hand in his bid for the seat. The district will include Schoharie County and a portion of Otsego County after redistricting takes effect Jan. 1.
All Congressional committees are required to officially file earnings by Oct. 15.
“Voters know that I am the only choice for Congress who is from upstate New York, shares our values, and has a proven record of defending them,” Stefanik said in a press statement announcing recent gains.
Stefanik didn’t mention her opponent by name. In a statement provided to the Daily Gazette, senior campaign advisor Alex DeGrasse — also without mentioning Castelli by name — said Stefanik will sail to victory as a result of “historic grassroots support of small dollar donors across upstate NY and America.”
Castelli’s team touted its $1 million boost between July and September as a win devoid of corporate influence. Individual donations averaged $65, Castelli for Congress reported.
The campaign reported more than 10,000 individual donors and 15,000 individual contributions.
“Our campaign is proud to have never taken a dime from Nancy Pelosi because we are fueled by grassroots donors from across the political spectrum who believe in our message of putting NY-21 first,” Castelli said in a statement, “and are ready to fire Elise Stefanik for selling us out to advance her career.”
Since launching his campaign, the 41-year-old challenger has cast himself as a moderate alternative to Stefanik, who ranks as the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.
By the end of last quarter, Castelli’s campaign had raised 45% of its fundraising dollars from in-state individual donors, while Stefanik’s campaign had raised 19% of its fundraising dollars from in-state individual donors.
Stefanik’s last challenger, Tedra Cobb, raised $3.7 million more in 2020 than Castelli has collected to this point in the race. Should FEC data reflect self-reported data, though, Castelli is outpacing Cobb’s 2018 war chest by $500,000.
In 2014, Stefanik, then cast as a moderate, won the Congressional seat against Democrat Aaron Gladd. In each of her four congressional races, Stefanik has won with a margin of double-digit points.
Castelli’s campaign touted Monday an August internal poll that shows the challenger and Stefanik at a statistical tie.
FiveThirtyEight, a polling-aggregation website, predicts that Castelli’s chances of victory are 1 in 99.
Via AP StoryShare
