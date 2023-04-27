Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a media release Thursday, saying she "followed up with the FBI on her concerns following the briefing she received regarding the FBI’s internal review of the 2018 Schoharie limo crash." She called for "full transparency for the families still grieving."
Twenty people died when a stretch limousine crashed through the intersection of state Routes 30 and 30A in Schoharie.
It was revealed after the Oct. 6, 2018 crash that Shahed Hussain, 66, the owner of Prestige Limousine Chauffeur Service, had been an FBI informant since 2002.
“I am continuing my push for answers into the FBI’s involvement in the deadly 2018 Schoharie limo crash that never should have happened,” Stefanik said in the release. “Now that the briefing I secured presented serious concerns with the FBI’s confidential human source program’s standard operating procedures in this case, I will bring these concerns to the highest levels until grieving families receive the answers they deserve.”
In the letter, Stefanik wrote, “Despite the March 29 briefing, additional work is needed for full transparency regarding the FBI’s apparent lack of adherence to their confidential human source program’s standard operating procedures. Most importantly, the grieving families impacted by this tragic event deserve to be briefed by the FBI, so they can have full and much-needed closure."
Stefanik said she received the briefing in a sensitive compartmented information facility due to its confidential nature, which is why she transmitted additional questions to the FBI confidentially and "is pushing for a public, transparent briefing and a release of the review to the families first and then the public," the release said.
In March 2022, Stefanik publicly questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray on the FBI’s involvement during a committee hearing. She "followed up with a letter demanding answers regarding the FBI’s involvement with 2018 Schoharie limousine crash," the release said.
Stefanik announced in April 2022 the FBI opened an internal investigation of the limo crash. In June, she requested a timeline for the FBI’s review, a copy of the completed review, and any findings and recommendations, the release said.
