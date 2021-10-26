An early season Nor'easter brought flooding to the region Tuesday, Oct. 27, after saturating the ground with water.
According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, the storm brought up to 3 inches of rain to the area.
Delaware County Emergency Services Director Steve Hood said as of 4 p.m. there were reports of minor flooding in Margaretville and the county expected to see minor flooding near Hancock.
Otsego County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Victor Jones said at 4 p.m. there was no flooding yet in the county, but there were areas of concern the agency was watching for potential flooding. Those areas were in Gilbertsville and along the Susquehanna River from Oneonta to Unadilla, Jones said.
There were also reports of some power outages in Milford and Cooperstown, Jones said.
