A wet spring snowstorm caused widespread power outages in central New York on April 19, leading to road closures, school and event cancellations. It could take more than three days to restore all power, with many dangerous live wires on the ground, according to NYSEG officials.
The heavy snow brought down tree branches and power lines, causing more than 175,000 to lose electricity across the region.
“This was heart attack snow,” said local National Weather Service observer David K. Mattice, “the heaviest snow I remember in nearly 40 years of observing the weather.” He measured 6.2 inches of snow plus a little rain at his home in Emmons, with an unusually high water equivalent of 1.21 inches. A snow ratio of 10 or 12:1 is more common, which means this snow had twice as much water per cubic inch as usual.
However, the snowfall did not break a record for the most snow on the date — that was set on April 19, 1879, when it snowed 18 inches. Nor was this the latest spring snowstorm, Mattice said: he remembers when it snowed 15 inches on May 16, 1973. Oneonta has weather observations dating back to 1854.
NYSEG listed more than 100,000 customers without power in upstate New York Tuesday afternoon, from 1,676 separate outages. Broome County had the most affected customers in the state, followed by Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties.
In Chenango County, 69% of NYSEG’s customers did not have electricity, compared to 52% in Otsego County and 31% of Delaware County. Schoharie County had fewer than 1,100 total outages, primarily in Middleburgh and Gilboa.
National Grid reported another 70,000 upstate customers who lost power, and estimated most would be restored by Wednesday morning. According to the Otsego Electric Cooperative, 80% of their customers were without power Tuesday afternoon, while 61% of Delaware County Electric Cooperative customers were out. In both Otsego and Delaware, the western parts of the counties were hit with the most snow and most power outages.
In Otsego County, there were 19,250 customers without electricity from all service providers, according to an alert from the county’s Office of Emergency Services. In a presentation to municipal officials Tuesday afternoon, NYSEG reported that “it could be 72 or more hours before there is 100% power restoration.” They are currently in “make safe” mode with more than 300 NYSEG live wires down on the ground. The company expected to start restoring power April 19 evening or April 20. “There is the potential for other lines, e.g. phone or cable, also to be energized. Stay away from any downed line!” Otsego emergency services office advised in a Facebook message.
Otsego County announced it would open two emergency shelters for those without power, starting April 19 at 8 p.m. The Oneonta Armory at 4 Academy Street in Oneonta, and the Clark’s Sports Center at 124 County Highway 52 in Cooperstown will serve residents but not pets. In addition, SUNY Oneonta plans to provide temporary accommodation for SUNY and Hardwick College students at the Alumni Fieldhouse. Dry ice for refrigeration is available at the Otego Fire Department.
Damon West, assistant emergency services coordinator for Otsego County, said in a phone call that the county was still assessing the extent of damage from the storm. He could not provide details or an estimate of how long it would take to clear up downed trees and wires.
The city of Oneonta declared a state of emergency Tuesday, “due to numerous wires/trees down and the continuing deterioration of road conditions,” and recommended against any unnecessary travel. Oneonta Public Transit cancelled all busses for the day and planned to resume normal service on April 20. However, the county’s Otsego Express bus service will remain closed on April 20.
In Delaware County, the western half of the county from Delhi and Walton to Sidney took the brunt of the storm, according to Emergency Services Director Steve Hood. “Our hilltops, anything above 2,000 feet, had a foot of snow or more. Valley locations got four to six inches,” he said. The utility companies are still in “make safe” mode as they cut live wires and turn power off to be able to clear roads. The majority of earlier road closures in the county were resolved by Tuesday evening. “They’ll do all that before they start any sort of restoration effort,” Hood said, predicting electricity would start to be restored on April 20. There were not yet plans to open emergency shelters in Delaware County, he said.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a wind advisory for Tuesday evening in the Southern Tier, warning that gusty winds could cause additional power outages since “tree limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the recent heavy snowfall.”
As of press time Tuesday evening, NYSEG had restored power to about 2,200 customers in Otsego County and 300 in Chenango County, but the number of outages in Delaware County had increased by 400 compared to afternoon counts.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
