The first significant snow storm of the 2021-22 winter hit the area overnight Sunday, Jan. 16, into Monday, Jan. 17, with the most snow reported in Chenango County.
According to reports to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, Sherburne received the most snow in the county at 10.5 inches. Oxford was close behind at 10 inches. Other reports were from Greene and Norwich with 8 inches and New Berlin with 6 inches.
The most snowfall reported in Delaware County was 8 inches in Sidney. A weather observer in Hobart reported 7.5 inches, while 6.8 inches was reported in Delhi, 6.5 inches was reported in Bovina Center and 6 inches were reported in Walton and Franklin.
National Weather Observer David K. Mattice reported 7.4 inches of snow had fallen at his Emmons home at 7 a.m. He said that equaled .76 inches of precipitation. Other observers in Otsego County reported 6.4 inches of snow in Hartwick, 6 inches in Maryland and Worcester and 5.5 inches in Gilbertsville and Middlefield.
Mattice said the storm that hit was a classic Nor'easter, when a low pressure from the Midwest meets a low pressure coming up from the south. However, it did not pack much of a punch in our area. "This storm lacked energy to get it going in our area," he said.
However, in the western part of the state, the storm was potent. "Rochester is getting nailed with snowfall rates up to 4 inches an hour with this storm," Mattice said.
Mattice said the storm's totals were the most snow the area has received so far this winter. He said he observed 3.9 inches of snow in December and about 2 inches the first half of January. He said the weather outlook for the rest of the month is cold but dry. Mattice said he wanted more snow to fall this winter.
"Snow serves a purpose," Mattice said. "It insulates the ground and is a natural fertilizer."
On average, the snowiest month of the winter is February, Mattice said.
According to a media release, State Police responded to 15 accidents Sunday night and Monday in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties during the storm, but the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday saw fewer people driving than a typical Monday.
"I think with less people on the roadways, it did help with the number of crashes and people that needed assistance on the roadways," Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said.
State police remind people who have to drive in snowstorms to do the following:
• Be prepared – make sure you have a full gas tank, a shovel, an emergency kit with extra clothes, blankets and water
• Give yourself extra time.
• Clean snow and ice off your vehicle.
• Slow down.
• Give other driver’s space, especially to snowplows
• Wear your seatbelt.
Over the weekend, the city of Oneonta reminded residents on its Facebook page that all cars parked on city streets must be removed after 2.5 inches of snow has fallen. Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice said the Oneonta Police Department issued more than 150 tickets to residents who did not remove their cars from the street. He said no cars were towed.
He said he checked the parking lot at Damaschke Field and counted three cars in that lot. He said there were 138 cars parked at the parking garage and 54 vehicles parked at other lots around the city.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
