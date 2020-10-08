Storm knocks out power, levels vet's barn

A later-afternoon storm left nearly 7,500 New York State Electric & Gas customers across Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties without power Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Otsego, central Chenango and northern Delaware counties, in effect until 4:15 p.m.
At around 3:30 p.m., a line of thunderstorms was detected moving southeast at about 45 mph, with hazards of 60 mph winds, affecting Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Delhi, Davenport, Guilford, Worcester, Middlefield, Hartwick and Maryland, according to NWS.
Part of a pole barn at Leatherstocking Veterinary Services and Equine Center in Pittsfield collapsed Wednesday afternoon amid heavy winds and rain, according to Dr. Lisa Johnson, who co-owns the business with her husband, Bill.
Two stallions and three yearlings in the barn were not injured in the collapse and were safely removed through a door on the other side, Johnson said.
Fifty-foot pieces of sheet metal and roofing were strewn across the property, damaging other structures nearby. The barn, less than 10 years old, will likely be covered by insurance, Johnson said.
