“I’m scared and nervous. I’m glad the city has required masks on Main Street. It’s a taboo subject and you don’t want to infringe on the rights of others. However, I think it is important that we continue to social distance.”
— Meaghan Marino, Oneonta.
“The disease is still out there. I believe it is less lethal and that we are strong enough that we can continue on with our lives without it changing our livelihood.”
— Dave Prouty, Oneonta.
“We need to continue being careful. It is important that we protect our community. We will continue to wear masks, dine outside and follow other guidelines.”
— Sophia Rini, Queens.
“I’m not happy about the rising cases. I think we will get something different and better with a new president. How could it be worse?”
— Lou Rozanski, Buffalo.
“The rising cases are problematic but there’s not a lot we can do about it aside from following recommendations, however, it’s difficult when a lot of people don’t follow these guidelines. You won’t see an improvement in the number of cases before then.”
— Eric Warren, Syracuse.
“I doubt the rising cases are from college students; you can’t blame it on them at this point. The college did a poor job and should have tested returning students, which caused the initial spread, but no one has left. I think that its important that the community itself continue to take precautions.”
— Abby Wood, Dover Plains.
