The city of Oneonta will perform a training exercise on Neahwa Place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Neahwa Place will be closed from Carbon Street to the Neahwa Park maintenance building, according to a media release from the city.
DPW crews will be assembling and disassembling the Neahwa Park flood gates. It is only a training exercise, the release said.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.