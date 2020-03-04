The city of Oneonta will repair a manhole at the intersection of Elm Street and Center Street beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, weather permitting.
According to a media release, traffic will be disrupted during the work. Drivers should follow all traffic signs and directions from flaggers. Take alternate routes if possible. Work is expected to conclude by 3:30 p.m.
Oneonta Public Transit will deviate the normal SUNY route around the construction area. The bus stops on Center at Maple and East at Spruce will be closed. There will be a temporary stop on Spruce at East, the release said.
Those who require special assistance or would like more information should contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.