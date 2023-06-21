The city of Oneonta’s contractor, R.B. Robinson Contracting, will begin construction for River Street and Ann Street reconstruction and water main replacement Thursday, June 22. The project will continue through the summer and into the fall 2023, according to a media release.
Work will include replacement of the water mains, new services to curb boxes, stormwater improvements and pavement replacement from Main Street past the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, all of Ann Street, and from Bridge Avenue to the end of River Street.
Work on Thursday will involve a short water main shutdown beginning about 9 a.m. at Main Street to allow connection of the new water main pipe to the existing water main pipe, the release said. Once water is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color and/or pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said. Temporary barricades and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the work zones.
Those with special needs, as well as anyone seeking more information, should contact the city by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.