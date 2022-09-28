A contractor will do asphalt repair work beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept 29, at the intersection of Chestnut Street and West Street in the city of Oneonta.
According to a media release, the intersection will be reduced to one lane while work is being completed. Drivers should consider using alternate routes instead of West Street, such as Church Street or Clinton Street, to help minimize traffic backups. The work is expected to last until about noon.
During that period, the OPT bus SUNY route will be detoured to Church Street. The bus stops at the Dollar General and The Daily Star will be temporarily closed and alternate temporary bus stops will be at the First Baptist Church on Church Street and at the end of Church Street at Center Street.
Drivers should "exercise extreme caution and obey signs and flaggers," the release said.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
