Stuck at home? Support local businesses on Oneonta app

An Oneonta businessman is connecting customers to local business owners affected by the COVID-19 virus.
Mark Drnek, president of Oneonta-based multi-media production company Sweet Home Productions, and Oneonta Common Councilman for the Eighth Ward, launched supportoneonta.com on Thursday, March 19. The site, he said, will function as a “one-stop” resource for gift cards, online inventory and information on area businesses.
“There was a lot of correspondence digitally on social media around the desire to find a way to support local businesses that are closed right now,” he said. “The concern is, when we get on the other side of this pandemic, we still have a downtown to support. Luckily we really live in a very responsive and caring community and people right away were connected to the concern and looking for a method by which to support these businesses.”
Drnek said the idea took root last Saturday, with Sweet Home staff “working straight through” to launch it on Thursday.
“I don’t think we’ve ever worked this hard in our lives,” he said, “but there was such a dire need to make this thing happen.
“We’ve put together something where any business that offers gift cards can find themselves a free place (for customers) to be navigated to,” he said. “Anybody who’s got an e-commerce piece or a digital storefront that already exists, we’re putting those on as well, so it’s all centrally located. And we’ve got somebody writing scripts, or coding, so if (business owners) don’t already have online shopping options, we can put together something for that and we’re going to charge much, much less than what we might normally.”
On Thursday, Drnek said, the site had about 30 businesses participating, with that number expected to grow “exponentially.”
“We’ve broken it down to multiple navigations, based on what people said they wanted to see on social media,” he said. “So rather than just a collection of gift cards and online shopping, it’s also broken down by retail, restaurants and services, artists and musicians and entertainment and all that is broken down into alphabetical listings.
“This is the rising-tide scenario, where we’re lifting all boats,” he said, “so that it becomes a conduit for people to access to the benefit of everyone.”
Business owners interested in being included, Drnek said, should follow the site’s “add your business” tab and submit the accompanying form.
Drnek said feedback for the site has been positive.
“There are a lot of people excited about it,” he said. “The community response to it is, frankly, humbling. If we’re taking a loss — and we’re all taking a loss — it’s nice to be doing something that I know will benefit Oneonta and the Oneonta area.”
Elizabeth Raphaelson, owner of the Underground Attic Vintage Boutique at 273 Main St. in Oneonta, said she’s been involved in planning the site, but also appreciates its launch.
“I had been brainstorming … and one (idea) I had was a website that would be a conglomerate for people in town,” she said. “A lot of people that have businesses are maybe not super-familiar with social media or online presences, so I was thinking of something that would level the playing field.
“When I started talking to people, they said, ‘You should talk to Mark,’” she said. “He was already in the process and I sent him some information and businesses. The gift card service is free and available to all the businesses, so even if they’re not capable of putting inventory online, they can still have some form of income.”
Raphaelson, who said that pre-virus Underground Attic sales were typically split “50/50” between in-person and online purchases, said she’s transitioning temporarily to an online-only store and has already seen support.
“Just from what I’ve experienced in the past week, I had quite a decent amount of online orders; more than normal,” she said. “Part of that was the attention I put into it, but also people being aware that a lot of small businesses are suffering. So I think by making (the site) available … more business owners might see people being supportive.”
For more information, visit supportoneonta.com or find “Support Oneonta” on Facebook.
