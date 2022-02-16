Students across the state will be able to virtually tour Harpersfield's Shaver-Hill Maple Farm on March 3 as part of a Cornell University program.
New York Agriculture in the Classroom is run by Cornell and gives teachers who do not have experience in agriculture the tools needed to teach agriculture to their students. Jeremiah Best, an agriculture in the classroom educator, said the curriculum aligns with the science, technology, engineering and math program and also incorporates art and English.
Best said teachers can go on virtual field trips with their students throughout the school year. He said previous field trips have been to a Christmas tree farm, Welch's grape vineyard, an apple orchard and Dutchess Lumber. Through these field trips, students learn how different products are grown and made. During the lumber field trip, students were taken virtually to the forest by a forester to explain why timber is harvested and to the lumber yard to see how the wood is processed, he said.
Damian Hill, a recent graduate of Cornell University, said he was approached by Best and Katie Sue Carpenter, director of New York Agriculture in the Classroom, to lead the tour. He will wear a headset and broadcast the tour live to more than 2,000 students around the state.
Hill said he will lead two tours, one for middle school students and one for high school students. He will show students what a maple tree looks like, how to tap the tree, what the gravity-fed tubing looks like, then walk to the sap house to show students the reverse osmosis machine and evaporator. He will then show students how to make maple sugar candy.
“It’s a live tour, so they can ask questions and I can answer them in real time,” Hill said.
Students at the first 100 schools to sign up will be able to taste maple syrup and cotton candy made by Shaver-Hill Maple Farm, he said. The farm submitted a bid to supply the items for the program and was the low bidder. In addition to the maple products, schools will receive a maple tap and a piece of tubing in an inquiry box, Best said. This allows students to touch the items being shown on the tour, he said.
The field trips show how math, science and technology are used in agriculture daily, Best said. For example, during the maple tour, students will learn maple producers use math to determine the circumference of a tree and how much tubing will be needed between the trees using measurements. They will learn maple producers use science as well, not only in the gravity-fed tubing, but in how the sap is processed too.
Best said the maple production virtual tour is one of the most popular virtual tours the organization offers, and there are more than 100 schools registered already for the tour.
Teachers will also receive a class kit that includes a starter kit for tapping trees on school property and samples of each grade of maple syrup, Best said. Hill will teach educators how the syrup is graded during a continuing education course teachers can take. Best said most teachers do not have an agricultural background so it's hard for them to teach it to their students, so the organization offers continuing education courses to teachers with every virtual tour. He said integrating agriculture into the classroom aligns with the new education standards of integrating STEM into lessons.
The inquiry boxes and class kits are provided for free, as are the virtual tours, Best said. Schools can also participate in a maple photography contest and 50 schools can sign up for a schoolyard sugaring contest. Each school that signs up will receive taps and collection bags. Students will tap trees on the school's property and collect sap. Best said the students can take their sap to a local maple producer or boil the sap down into syrup in a classroom and send a pint to be judged.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
