Three SUNY Delhi students got a surprise when they returned for the fall semester — criminal summonses from the police.

Delhi Police Chief Michael Mills said Wednesday the three were charged in connection with an incident that happened last spring at a convenience store in the village. A clerk at the store was "jumped after work," Mills said. "They came back to school and we had paperwork."

Dajuavon A. Burton, 22, Vestal, and Nahki S. Rivera-Clinton, 18, Bronx,  were charged with third-degree stalking and sixth-degree conspiracy. Connor C. Staby, 19, Saugerties, was charged with sixth-degree conspiracy.

All three are scheduled to answer the charges in Delhi Town Court.

