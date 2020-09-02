Three SUNY Delhi students got a surprise when they returned for the fall semester — criminal summonses from the police.
Delhi Police Chief Michael Mills said Wednesday the three were charged in connection with an incident that happened last spring at a convenience store in the village. A clerk at the store was "jumped after work," Mills said. "They came back to school and we had paperwork."
Dajuavon A. Burton, 22, Vestal, and Nahki S. Rivera-Clinton, 18, Bronx, were charged with third-degree stalking and sixth-degree conspiracy. Connor C. Staby, 19, Saugerties, was charged with sixth-degree conspiracy.
All three are scheduled to answer the charges in Delhi Town Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.