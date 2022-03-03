Students ditch masks as COVID recedes, mandate ends

There were a lot of smiles visible in the Oneonta schools Wednesday after the state ended its mandate requiring masks in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In the afternoon, nine second-graders sat clustered together on a classroom rug, giggling as their teacher read them a story about angry crayons. Another dozen students sat at their desks, still spaced six feet apart. Only two of the students wore masks.
The New York state mandate that required facemasks in school was withdrawn as of March 2, following new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control last Friday.
“They were excited coming in this morning and full of excitement all day long,” said teacher Kari Rivera, who has worked at Greater Plains Elementary in Oneonta for a decade. “These kids, they’ve never had a normal year of school. They got sent home from kindergarten” when COVID hit, and spent most of last year alternating between remote learning and attending hybrid school two days a week.
“This is the most normal day they’ve had since March 2020,” Rivera said. In the morning she led a spontaneous autobiographical activity — she photographed the students without their masks, asked them to write about themselves, then hung the finished work in the hallway for other classes to see “because it felt like the school had only ever seen them from the nose up,” she said.
“We are now entering a new phase of the pandemic,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Feb. 27 press conference announcing the changes. “This is a huge step forward for our kids and communities.” Her presentation showed there has been a continuous decline in the number of state COVID cases for more than seven weeks, and that the state has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. 85.5% of New York adults are fully vaccinated, as are 71.4% of adolescents ages 12 to 17. Only one third of children ages five to 11 are completely vaccinated.
The vaccination rates are lower locally, according to the state department of health, with 62% of Otsego County residents fully vaccinated. Chenango County has 60.8%, Delaware 54.1% and Schoharie 58% fully vaccinated.
The revised CDC and state recommendations were “a bit of a shock” Oneonta school district superintendent Tom Brindley said during an interview in his office Wednesday. He talked it over with the county Health Department, the Board of Education and other school superintendents, and decided it made sense to follow the new guidance. The state only sent out detailed directions for school districts on Tuesday night. As far as he knows, he said, every district in Otsego County is dropping mask requirements.
“There's passion on either side of this. You know, there are the folks who felt that the government had overstepped by imposing a mask mandate,” while others “have family members who are immunocompromised and are concerned that perhaps masks are being removed prematurely.”
“If you ask most of the kids, I think they would say that they're just happy to be in school, regardless of whether or not they were wearing masks,” Brindley said. Nonetheless, “it's important to know that the CDC designation of low for Otsego County doesn't change the risk factor. It only indicates that the impact of COVID in Otsego County is low. It doesn't mean that, you know, that the risk is no longer there,” Brindley said. “The virus is still present in our community.”
Though COVID has put limitations on her classroom, Rivera said this school year has been better than the previous one when she only had six students in person at a time. “But it was still that school feeling. We got used to not being able to be next to each other,” she said. “I think kids this age are very resilient — they were able to deal with it better than the adults in their house.”
As the school day ended, many of the students appeared eager to be close together again. A group of five kids crowded in to look at a dinosaur book together, while others still kept their distance.
