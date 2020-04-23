Students seek dorm items as first responders move in

With on-campus student townhouses and apartments being emptied, some Hartwick College students worry about the belongings they had to leave behind.
In late March, Hartwick President Margaret Drugovich offered the housing for city first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to self isolate. The Oneonta Common Council voted to accept the offer at its Tuesday, April 7, remote meeting.
“Hartwick made this offer because we are grateful to our first responders who are risking their own health to ensure that of the extended community,” Vice President for College Advancement Paula Lee Hobson said in an emailed statement to The Daily Star. “At this time, making these accommodations is the best way to show our support.”
While Hartwick seniors and apartment residents Rachel Mumma and Elle MacPherson said they understand why the college is doing this, they’re concerned because they haven’t been told where belongings will go. MacPherson said at least 30 of her peers are unhappy at the way the college is handling the situation.
“I think it’s a really good thing they’re doing,” MacPherson said. “I just think they’re going about it the wrong way. I didn’t want people going in to the place I lived and packing up my belongings. I asked them where they’ll be storing it and they said ‘We’re not sure yet, somewhere safe. That’s the answer I got.”
The college began reaching out to townhouse residents April 7, according to Hobson. The student apartments, which can house 72 people, are also being prepared for first responders if needed. MacPherson and Mumma said they were notified about this the week of April 13. Staff would video call residents while moving their belongings, according to an email sent to Hartwick students forwarded to The Daily Star.
As of Tuesday, April 21, two first responders were self-isolating on the Hartwick campus, Hobson said. They’re not in the same residential area as the remaining fewer than 20 students still on campus, she said.
Hobson said student belongings are being stored securely on campus and that students are aware of this, but declined to give the storage location.
“Some students have asked us to send particular items they need, such as eyeglasses and paperwork, and we have done so,” Hobson said. “Since the NY State on Pause executive order has now been extended to the middle of May, we are finalizing a plan to reunite our students with their belongings.”
MacPherson, who lives a 30-minute drive away in Gilbertsville, said she wasn’t allowed to come back and pack up her own things to take them home. On March 17, students were told they could pick up their belongings between March 18 and March 28, according to the college website.
She said she planned to sign up for a time slot to do that. Two days later, the college announced that the residence halls, townhouses, apartments and Pine Lake were no longer accessible and that their personal belongings would be kept safe and secure.
Mumma said Assistant Vice President for Student Communications Cary Dresher called her April 15 and asked for permission to move her things. When she said she wasn’t comfortable with this, Dresher told her the college needed to move forward with packing up each apartment, according to an email Mumma forwarded to The Daily Star.
“If you’re going to ask permission, don’t go off and do it,” Mumma said. “It would be one thing if they said ‘we’re just letting you know ...’ I think that’s what ticked a lot of people off.”
Mumma said she’s worried about things getting broken, potential mixups, things getting lost and the fact that they still haven’t been told where their belongings are. The Los Angeles resident said she brought home enough clothes for three to four weeks. Everything else she’s accumulated during four years at Hartwick is still in Oneonta.
“It’s just the thought of strangers in my room packing up my stuff that kind of means the world to me,” Mumma said. “My whole life is in that room right now.”
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.