Students spruce up Oneonta with volunteer day

Students from SUNY Oneonta spent part of their Sunday making Oneonta a cleaner place.
Organized by the SUNY Oneonta Office of External Affairs and the Center for Social Responsibility and Community, the students worked to help keep Oneonta’s streets clean during what they coined Community Clean-Up Day.
Volunteers from the college dispersed in five groups across the city. One group covered the area around City Hall, another went around the Youth Center and the others covered areas around Maple Street, Spruce Street and Hartwick College. Most of the trash was found in more populated areas like the parking garage, near Main Street and the sidewalks of Market Street, participants said.
There were 24 student volunteers from various organizations, including the Student Association, The Pan-African Student Union, Sigma Omega Epsilon, Beta Chi, and Alpha Phi Omega, as well as individuals. Mark Drnek, a mayoral candidate, and his wife, Betsy, also volunteered their time.
A volunteer from the Student Association, Katie Murphy, said, “With COVID it’s important that we come together while we can now.”
In a short opening speech, SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said that such events “is what really convinced me that Oneonta was a good fit.”
He spoke to both the college and community when he said “these are the things that make Oneonta proud.”
The college's vice president of external affairs, Franklin Chambers, said: “The Community Clean-Up Day isn’t about just cleaning the streets; it’s about building relationships between the community and our students.”
He said he saw the event as an opportunity for the students to show respect for their neighborhood and for the community members to acknowledge the students as part of the community. SUNY Oneonta donated gloves for the volunteers and picked up the trash bags from various drop-off locations.
Although picking up trash can look like a small task, it actually makes a big difference according to Linda Drake, director of the CSRC. Drake said she has been to many countries and has seen her fair share of trash that has never decayed, lining streets all over the world. She told the volunteers at the beginning of the event how much of an impact trash can make on the environment.
Drake said that garbage bags, plastic cups and plastic bottles take up to 450 years to decay. The state's plastic bag ban has helped eliminate trash in some establishments, but not at restaurants, she said. Aluminum is commonly thought to be a better alternative to plastic but it still takes anywhere from 200-400 years to decay, according to Drake.
Glass and styrofoam never decay, although glass is a good alternative if it’s disposed of properly, because it is fully recyclable. Even something as tiny as cigarette butts can take one to five years to decay. Drake told the volunteers those facts so they recognize the big work they are doing by the small task of picking up trash.
Drake said at the end of her speech: “Our social responsibility begins at home, in our town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.