ONEONTA — Dozens of Riverside Elementary students and their families paraded past the home of Kindergarten teacher Angela Saggese on Tuesday, leaving flowers, gifts and handmade cards and posters on her front lawn in celebration of National Teacher Day.
“You guys make my job the best ever,” Saggese said through tears as she waved to her students in the passing vehicles.
She brushed off repeated thanks and praise from parents, who told her one after the other that she went “above and beyond” since schools were closed.
“I’m just doing my job,” she said. “I’m doing what I love.”
Saggese, a 20-year veteran of Oneonta City Schools, said she began her career at Center Street School and transferred to Riverside when the building closed in 2012. With 10 years to go before her retirement, Saggese said she plans to begin teaching next year at Greater Plains Elementary School.
“I never wanted to be one of those teachers that was counting down the days,” she said.
Saggese said she connected with a young teacher out west who was just starting her career and said she considered Saggese’s Facebook Live streams as “professional development.”
Saggese said she was also contacted by a mother in Kentucky whose son has been watching and engaging in her online lessons.
“She was so grateful I was providing him with daily instruction and lessons,” Saggese said.
With such a young audience, Saggese said she uses Zoom only for socialization, allowing her students the time to informally interact with one another, sharing stories and show-and-tell.
She delivers her lessons through twice-daily Facebook Live streams, one for skills development and one for math instruction.
“I do not like to be on video, but there was no other way to continue my craft,” she said.
Michelle Tandle, whose 6-year-old son, Gavin, is in Saggese’s class, said she was impressed by Saggese’s engagement with her students, using their names in sample sentences and responding to questions and comments throughout the Facebook stream.
“She’s always been this way,” Tandle said. “This is how she’s always taught. She’s always been the light in every kid’s life.”
Before it was announced that New York schools would remain closed through the remainder of the school year, Tandle said Gavin took it hard when the first two-week extension of the closures were announced in April.
“He got really upset and started crying,” Tandle said. “I reached out to Angela and asked if she could talk with him, and she suggested a surprise FaceTime session after dinner that night. She just chatted with him and let him know she missed him and would still be there to talk to.”
Saggese said the hardest part of teaching from home is not being able to hug her students.
“We do a lot of hugs,” she said. “We end every day with a goodbye song and a big group hug.”
“It’s all the little things she does,” Tandle said. “Angela is absolutely amazing. We’re lucky to have her.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
