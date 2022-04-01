Students tackle environmental problems at climate summit

Students listened to guest speakers and learned how to come up with a climate action plan during the 2022 Youth Climate Summit on Friday, April 1, at SUNY Oneonta.
About 50 students from Roscoe, Roxbury, South Kortright and Walton Central School districts attended the in-person summit, while other students viewed the summit virtually.
"It's pretty exciting we're able to come back in person today," Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Director Jeanne Darling said. "For many of these students it's their first field trip out of school in two years."
Darling said the first youth climate summit was held at Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi during an afternoon and about 240 students attended. She said the "students wanted a longer time together and a longer summit. The next two years we held a two-day summit at Frost Valley YMCA." She said the last two years, the summit was held virtually.
Students listened to guest speakers, both virtually and in person throughout the morning.
Emma Venarde, a student at Brown University, talked about attending the United Nations Conference of the Parties 26 summit that took place in Glasgow, Scotland in November. She was able to go as part of The Wild Center's delegation. She said she was concerned after attending the conference as several countries where climate change is a threat were not able to get to the conference, yet 500 people representing fossil fuel interests and were able to attend.
"The wrong voices were being heard," she said. She encouraged students to continue their fight on the small scale.
Kris Brown, forestry program researcher and evaluation specialist with the Watershed Agriculture Council outlined the WAC forestry program and explained how trees and forests work to protect the water quality in the New York City watershed and in people's backyards.
Brown explained how the system of reservoirs and aqueducts on the east and west of the Hudson river supply drinking water to New York City residents. He said 79% of the Catskill-Delaware Watershed is forested land and 67% of that land is privately owned; the rest is owned by New York City and the state.
Brown said WAC works with property owners to help maintain their forests, encourages them to make money from their forests by either managed timber harvest, maple syrup or mushroom production. He outlined the trees for tributaries program and the iTreeMyTree website that allows people to identify trees growing in their yard and assess how much carbon dioxide each tree absorbs and turns into oxygen.
Cornell student Ella deBruijn and Cornell alumna Samantha Landsman gave an overview of climate change and ways students can help. Landsman said British Petroleum created the carbon footprint for people to use to see how they can reduce their carbon output, yet the company produces 374 million metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, while the average human produces two pounds. She encouraged students shop at small businesses rather than Amazon, eat less meat, eat local fruits and vegetables and vote once they're eligible.
Walton student Adara Allen asked how people on a fixed income can support businesses that are sustainable when prices are more expensive. Landsman said people should choose the more sustainable business "when they can," but acknowledged sometimes Walmart is the only option.
"There is a misconception that sustainable businesses are more expensive," she said. "People can buy from Etsy instead of Amazon and support small companies."
Walton student Aurora Siniscalchi asked how people can discern that a company is "greenwashing" — claiming to protect the environment when they really aren't. Both Landsman and deBruijn said it takes a lot of research.
Elodie Linck, the Jeanne Hutchins youth climate coordinator at The Wild Center showed students how to create a Climate Action Plan. During their lunch, students talked about what they want to see implemented at their schools or in their communities to help combat climate change.
Caroline Gorence, a 10th grader at Walton, said she would like to see the cafeteria use more sustainable items, such as metal utensils and getting rid of straws, plastic and Styrofoam. She would also like to see the school start composting the food waste. Faith Lambert, a junior at Walton, said she would like to see the school use more solar energy. Aurora said she would like to educate her fellow students and the public about how "really bad climate change is."
Students at South Kortright Central School helped introduce the speakers and talked about one of the projects at the school. Ailee McCracken said the school's Environmental Club asked the district to install solar panels onto the school, but was turned down by the administration. The club will be installing a solar powered cellphone charging station near the athletic fields instead.
During their breakout session, students said they wanted to install solar powered light posts at the school and were interested in composting food waste from the cafeteria.
The summit was sponsored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, the Catskill Watershed Corporation, Delaware County Soil & Water Conservation District, SUNY Oneonta and The Wild Center.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.