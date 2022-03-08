Nine local students are preparing to compete in this year’s regional spelling bee.
The regional bee, which is in its 20th year, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12 in the Goodrich Theater on the SUNY Oneonta campus.
“This will be the first time competing in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” program coordinator Martha Ryan said.
Students from nine component schools in the Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego and the Otsego-Northern Catskills BOCES qualified for participation in the program after winning at the school level, Ryan said. For every winner, there are between “50 and 60 students competing at the school level,” she said.
Before the competition, students receive a list of 250 words that they may be asked to spell during the competition, Ryan said. During the competition, students must say the word and spell the word correctly in front of four judges and the audience.
“It’s great kids are learning new words,” she said. “They prepare ahead of time, learning the vocabulary to understand what the words mean.”
This year, students from Afton, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Oneonta, Cherry Valley-Springfield, Delaware Academy, Franklin and Stamford schools, and a student from the Otsego County home school TAN-TAM will compete. She said most of the local winners are 12 years old, making it the last year they can compete in the spelling bee.
The winner of the regional bee will advance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, near Washington, D.C., the week of Memorial Day, she said. The trip for the student and one parent is paid for by the sponsor, which is The Daily Star, she said. The competition will begin June 2. The winner will also receive a Merriam-Webster unabridged dictionary, she said.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, according to the organization. The purpose of the bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage.
Ryan said local teachers will compete against 10-year-olds in a spelling bee as part of the celebrity bee competition. The bee’s master of ceremonies will be The Daily Star Managing Editor Robert Cairns.
Ryan said everyone is welcome to attend the competition and cheer on the kids.
