COBLESKILL — A handful of SUNY Cobleskill students took a break from midterm exams Tuesday, Oct. 6 to clean up the village reservoir.
The cleanup, which occurs twice annually, is part of a longstanding agreement between the club and the village water department, according to chapter President Matt Von Haugg, a third-year student majoring in fisheries and wildlife technology.
The Holding Pond reservoir, which consists of three separate ponds that store excess runoff and supplies part of the village’s water, is an open fishing access site frequented by Cobleskill students and locals alike, Von Haugg said.
The cleanup is sponsored by the college chapter of the American Fisheries Society, which bills itself as the “world’s oldest and largest organization dedicated to strengthening the fisheries profession, advancing fisheries science, and conserving fisheries resources.”
The ponds were closed to the public several years ago when they became too congested with litter and refuse, but the Cobleskill Village Water Department agreed to reopen the area to the public if the college students helped maintain the grounds.
“It’s not just for the students that come up here,” Von Haugg said. “We do it for the community.”
The ponds contain trout, walleye, yellow perch, bluegills and pumpkinseed sunfish, among other species, according to Von Haugg.
The college students were joined by 12-year-olds Ben Walrath and Alex Knowles, members of Boy Scout Troop 56 in Lawyersville, who clocked the hours as part of the community service required to attain the First Class Scout rank.
The boys, both avid fishermen, were reunited after two months apart for Ben’s birthday fishing trip to the reservoir in May, according to his mother, Jennifer Walrath.
“We had all the families spaced out 20 feet apart, but it was the first chance they got to see each other since everybody had been in quarantine,” she said.
Throughout the summer, Ben and Alex said they would fish at least once a week, but had to cut back once school started.
The site was a popular destination throughout the statewide shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, Von Haugg said, resulting in more trash to pick up than in previous years.
“We’re glad to do our part,” he said. “Fishing is one of those good family-oriented activities, especially during COVID.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
