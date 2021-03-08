Several Schenevus and Worcester students shared their thoughts on the proposed merger of both school districts during a Monday, March 8, virtual panel discussion.
The discussion is the latest installment of the districts’ “Merger Monday” series, a weekly program to update community members on the progress of the potential merger.
Schenevus 10th grader Taylor Knapp said she was concerned about equal representation opportunities for students from both districts as class officers, sports team captains and club representatives.
“I think it’s really important because it gets our voices heard and it tells what we really want to happen and what needs to be done,” she said. “Representations will be a big part of how we come together. I think that trying to start off with a clean slate for everybody and realizing that we work together and we’re not separate anymore would be a really forward step for making sure that everyone’s represented.”
Many student panelists cited opportunities for a greater competitive advantage for the sports teams of a combined district as a point in favor of the merger. Others worried that larger class sizes would leave some students feeling overlooked and unmotivated.
“I think it would be an opportunity to have different people to learn with, rather than having all the same people in classes,” Worcester freshman Hailey Shalor said, citing as a challenge the potential competition for more time on the sports field and in the classroom. “I think if we look at it as uniting each other, we can push it in a positive way.”
“With more kids, it might be harder to get noticed and ask a question or clear something up that you’re confused about,” said Worcester sophomore Tyler Beverland.
“I know a lot of kids try hard enough in our separate schools to get those good grades,” said Schenevus freshman Lily Competiello. “Kids still have to be recognized for what they’ve done. If we merged together and there’s more, how will they all be recognized?”
“We’re one of the few schools with fewer students,” said her sister, Schenevus sophomore Angelina Competiello. “I think joining together and having a higher student population should be normalized because that’s consistent with other schools.”
Superintendents from both districts reviewed the rationale behind the schools’ pursuit of an annexation merger rather than centralization.
“In a centralization merger, two districts dissolve to form a brand new district,” Worcester District Superintendent Tim Gonzalez explained. “In an annexation, one district incorporates into another.”
“Those of you in Schenevus now, you would become Worcester students,” Schenevus District Superintendent Theresa Carlin added.
Gonzalez said that the Worcester school board was concerned that the prospect of a merger would not be as favorable to the community if it were proposed as a centralization.
“The Worcester board wanted us to have a chance, and the only way they felt we would have a chance is if we had an annexation,” Carlin said.
Many of the panelists expressed their support for a measure of shared representation between the two schools in the name, colors and mascot of a merged district.
“If the district had both names, it would give Schenevus kids a chance to feel united and not make them feel separate from us,” Shalor said. “I feel it would make us better.”
“I think it’s important to mention that the boards felt it was important that Schenevus not lose their identity and their history,” Carlin said, noting that members of both boards agreed to leave the option of keeping the Schenevus name on the building.
Overall, the students reported that their peers seemed to be in favor of the merger, with some hesitations.
“It’s a little hard for them because maybe they don’t feel like they’re coming to their school, they feel that they’re going to somebody else’s school,” said Taylor Knapp, a Schenevus sophomore.
Knapp suggested initiating team-building and introductory activities between students from both schools in advance of the merger, if approved.
“Even if we don’t 100% merge, we’re close enough that we’re part of the same community,” she said, proposing a Schenevus-Worcester club aimed at serving both communities.
“One of the greatest things we’ve done so far is combine the play,” said Worcester sophomore Sophia Adams, who worked on the backstage crew. “I thought it all ran smoothly and we all got to know each other.”
If the student bodies were to vote on the merger, “I think it would be 50/50,” Lily Competiello said. “Kids are both seeing the negative and the positive things about it. I think we just have to give them more positive ways to think about it”
“For most people in my class, I think it would most certainly pass. I’ve heard very few negatives about the merger,” Beverland said. “I think most of the kids would like it to pass. It’s more opportunities for them.”
Visit mscsw.org for more information about the proposed district merger.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
