An independent study of all city of Oneonta employment positions showed that the city compensates its workers about 75% of what similar positions in comparable New York cities and counties pay.
The city hired Burke Group, a human resources consulting firm located in Rochester, to conduct a compensation analysis to provide the city with data for the collective bargaining process.
Steve DePerrior, Burke Group managing principal and co-owner, made the presentation during the Oneonta Common Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1
The firm reviewed compensation for Civil Service Employees Association-represented city employees, administrative employees and police and fire departments employees.
Daryl O’Connor, CSEA labor relations specialist and a former Otsego County employee, said via email Tuesday that while the union knew the firm was conducting the study, it had no input.
DePerrior said that the firm plans to further look at the compensation of the city’s elected officials, however the data is a harder to obtain and have consistency.
He said that an effective compensation program involves looking at the external competitiveness, internal equity of positions that are grouped together based on market information, the hierarchy of jobs and a basis for communicating with employees.
Cities and counties of New York state use a step system, in which an employee’s salary increases after a certain number of years of service.
Market hire rate
The firm compiled information from several sources — including the Economic Research Institute Salary Assessor, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce wage and salary surveys, the state Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, New York State Association of Counties — to identify the market hire rate.
It then compared the city’s hire rate to the market hire rate.
The market hire rate is the usual salary paid to an employee in a position. The city’s hire rate is the salary at which an employee starts with the city.
DePerrior said that Oneonta hires at a 75% market hire rate, meaning that they city pays 75% of what the market gives for these positions.
“We’re not looking to try and get to 100%,” he said, “but we’re probably easily 10 to 15% below, when we do this comparison.”
He added that when Otsego County did a compensation analysis, it was 15% below market.
The market median rate looks at compensation rates after five years. Combined with the market hire rate across all 13 steps of CSEA employees, the city is at 80%.
Going out to Step 5, it varies based on level but is roughly 73% the market hire rate.
