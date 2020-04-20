While New York City remains the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, some rural upstate counties are among the state’s most vulnerable if they experience a localized outbreak, according to a new analysis by Cornell University.
Demographers from the Cornell Population Center and the Cornell Program on Applied Demographics developed a rapid report and mapping tool, ranking New York’s 62 counties according to risk factors known to complicate cases of COVID-19, including age, living arrangements and underlying health conditions, according to a media release. The tool is intended to assist county officials with preparedness planning.
The results present “a cautionary tale,” said Matthew Hall, associate professor of policy analysis and management in the College of Human Ecology and CPC director.
“If the more rural parts of the state don’t strictly follow the social distancing guidelines that the governor has put in place, then the potential health consequences of a COVID outbreak are serious,” Hall said. “If there were to be an outbreak and if social distancing were to be relaxed, then those areas upstate have the kind of the underlying demographic and health conditions that could overwhelm their health systems.”
Otsego County ranked No. 3 in the state for demographic-related risk, with 5.2% of its population aged 80 and older and 13.7% disabled, according to the data. 2.9% of the county’s population live in households with three generations, and 9.3% live in group quarters.
“There’s nothing we can do to change that,” Otsego County Board Chair Dave Bliss said of the county’s ranking. “We have a significant population 80 and older, and two colleges with group living quarters. For a rural county our size, we have two large health care facilities, with nursing homes in close proximity.”
Noting that the county ranked 47th out of 62 in terms of health-related risk, which is calculated as a summary score of several health risks known to complicate COVID-19, including the percent of a county’s adult population that has asthma, cardiovascular disease, diabetes or high blood pressure, as well as adult obesity and smoking rates, Bliss said “that’s the number that is more significant in terms of people getting sick.”
Otsego County reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county-wide total to 55. Of those, three are hospitalized, four are deceased and 31 have recovered and are out of isolation. One Otsego County resident remains under precautionary quarantine and 25 are under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
The total is cumulative, according to Bliss; indicating that the rate of new cases is slowing.
“The high total numbers make people think it’s getting worse, when actually we’re getting better, thanks to people being responsible and social distancing,” Bliss said.
SUNY Oneonta announced Monday a third employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Consistent with guidance from the New York State Department of Health, SUNY Oneonta notified members of the campus community who may have had contact with any person who tests positive for the disease caused by coronavirus, according to a media release. The college also performs extra cleaning throughout the area that an affected person occupied.
With 6% of its population aged 80 and older and 16.1% disabled, Delaware ranked No. 6 for demographic-related risk, according to the data. 2% of the county’s population live in households with three generations, and 5.1% live in group quarters.
Delaware County ranked 44th out of 62 in terms of health-related risk.
“It’s all information we’re aware of in our county,” said public health programs manager Heather Warner, noting that much of the data is reflected in the county’s most recent community health assessment, submitted to the state in December.
Delaware County reported no new positive COVID-19 lab results Monday. The county-wide case total remains at 55, plus eight additional cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence. Of the 530 COVID-19 tests conducted by the county to date, 457 have yielded negative results and 10 have results pending, according to the release.
Four residents are hospitalized, four are deceased, 20 are isolating at home and 26 have recovered, according to a media release. One resident remains under precautionary quarantine and 79 are under mandatory quarantine.
While the overlap between demographic and health vulnerability is not strong, Chenango is among several counties that rank in the riskiest quartile on both measures, at No. 13 and 15, respectively, according to the data.
Chenango County reported 78 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday. Nine residents are hospitalized and 44 have recovered, according to a media release. Twenty-four residents remain under precautionary quarantines and 126 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. The county has conducted 475 tests to date.
Schoharie County did not release new data Monday, but reported two new cases as of April 17, bringing the total number of cases to 26, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Four county residents remain in isolation, 21 have recovered and one is deceased, according to a media release. Thirty-one individuals are in quarantine and 114 have completed their quarantine period and have been allowed to resume normal activities.
“I know that many people have wanted more data about the location of those under quarantine and isolation,” Schoharie County Public Health Director Dr. Amy Gildemeister said in the release. “Our number of cases is now large enough that we do not feel that sharing those locations poses the same risk to individual privacy.”
Gildemeister said the health department recorded confirmed positive cases in Central Bridge, Cobleskill, Esperance, Middleburgh, Richmondville, Schoharie and Sloansville. Individuals living in Broome, Central Bridge, Cobleskill, Esperance, Fultonham, Gallupville, Gilboa, Howes Cave, Jefferson, Middleburgh, North Blenheim, Richmondville, Schoharie, Sharon Springs, Sloansville, Summit, Warnerville, West Fulton and Wright have been placed in quarantine.
Cornell’s mapping tool may be viewed at pad.human.cornell.edu/papers/vulnerability.cfm.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
