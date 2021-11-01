SUCO Class of 2020 returns for virus-delayed ceremony

Some members of the SUNY Oneonta Class of 2020, denied a graduation ceremony by the COVID-19 pandemic, were back on campus Saturday, Oct. 30, for recognition of their graduation in the Alumni Field House.
According to a media release from the college, nearly 300 graduates and their families returned to SUNY Oneonta for the event, which featured student performances, speakers and the Leatherstocking District Pipe Band.
The college's new president, Dr. Alberto Cardelle, said he was honored to meet the Class of 2020 and was pleased to be able to participate in "such an exciting moment in their lives," the release said. Class of 2020 Senior Class President Amarii Smith said she was happy to be back on campus and congratulated her classmates "for everything they have overcome." Smith is now working as the assistant program director for United Activities Unlimited Inc., a New York City-based nonprofit organization that helps underprivileged and impoverished youth and families.
SUNY Oneonta was unable to safely hold a large ceremony at the height of COVID, the release said, and 2020 graduates were promised the college would host the ceremony when it was safe enough to do so.
"And we are keeping that promise," Kathy Meeker, organizer of the event, said in the release. "With health and safety measures in place, we are thrilled that we could finally celebrate our 2020 graduates in person."
After the graduation ceremony, graduates had the chance to participate in the tradition "Pass the Pillars," which is unique to SUNY Oneonta. Graduates walked through the pillars in the opposite direction from when they passed through as freshmen, signifying their exit from the college community and entrance to the next phase of their lives, the release said. The pillars are the only remaining piece of Old Main, which was the college's first and original building.
The celebration ended with a reception for graduates, their families and friends.
For those who were unable to attend, a live stream was provided. To view the celebration, visit SUNY Oneonta’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/SUNYOneonta.
