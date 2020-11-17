SUCO reopen plan angers staff, students

SUNY Oneonta’s proposed reopening plan for the upcoming spring semester has so far not been well-received by much of the community, including faculty and students.
A petition launched over the weekend by a coalition of about 50 SUNY Oneonta faculty members garnered more than 560 signatures from other faculty members, staff, students, parents, alumni and local residents by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
“We, the signatories of this statement, call on Acting President Dennis Craig, Provost Leamor Kahanov, and the broader SUNY Oneonta administration to recognize its undeniable role in, and influence upon, the health and safety of the entire Oneonta community — students, faculty, staff, and those who live locally — a critical responsibility that must be engaged with the utmost moral accountability when making decisions about reopening the College,” the petition reads.
“The plan was flawed from the beginning,” said Keith Schillo, a professor of biology who helped organize the petition. “It’s a rush job. We see all kinds of loopholes.”
Among the primary concerns is a requirement that 20% of classes be offered in person, Schillo said. With just 7% of classes offered in-person during the fall semester, a campus-wide outbreak infected more than 100 students in the first 10 days of school, forcing the college to close its doors and send resident students home for the semester.
The fall outbreak was eventually linked to more than 750 “probable and confirmed cases,” according to the Otsego County Department of Health.By his estimates, Schillo said only 6 or 7% of faculty have volunteered to return to in-person instruction, and entire departments voted to remain virtual.
“The president insinuated that if you’re not willing to do this, you don’t care about the college,” Schillo said.
NEW PRESIDENT: STUDENTS
‘NOT WIRED’ FOR REMOTE
Schillo said faculty were told at a Nov. 9 meeting that SUNY Oneonta lags behind other comprehensive institutions in offering in-person classes, with no data or documentation to support the claim.
“This is something that’s been broadly discussed across the SUNY system,” acting President Dennis Craig told The Daily Star on Tuesday, citing feedback received from “many students and parents.”
“There are many students who are just not wired to be remote learners — that speaks to the importance of having some flexibility,” Craig said. “For many of them, Oneonta is their rock. Some students lived in cramped conditions at home where it’s difficult to learn.”
College administrators produced a survey of the student body, claiming that half of the respondents said they preferred in-person instruction over remote. When pressed about how many students responded to the survey in total, administrators revealed that the sample size included about half the student body, Schillo said.
“A lot of the students are having a tough time and want to come back — we get that,” Schillo said.
“We want to focus on our students who really need us,” Craig said. “The faculty are certainly very important, and we appreciate that switching learning modalities has caused a lot of stress and fear.”
“Stop ignoring the very real trauma, anxiety, stress, and fear employees and students are experiencing right now,” reads the second of 26 demands outlined in the petition. “We do not appreciate that you ‘appreciate the trauma the campus has endured.’ Trauma should be acknowledged, not appreciated. These words are hollow and insensitive. You must do better.”
STAFF: CONCERNS ‘JUST
SEEMED TO BE IGNORED’
At a Nov. 13 virtual forum, about 50 faculty members “made it pretty clear we wanted to make our position known,” Schillo said. “We gave our opinions and they just seemed to be ignored.”
“The faculty feel left out — compelled, coerced into teaching hybrid,” he continued. “This particular school has a culture where faculty are ignored.”
The school is governed by a faculty senate, which is designed to make decisions democratically, Schillo said, but many faculty members feel their voices are overruled or drowned out by the presiding administration.
“The disregard shown to faculty this past week, particularly those vulnerable to the virus or with family members to protect, has caused immense anxiety and pain to loyal employees of the college who have made many sacrifices this year to ensure our students’ wellbeing and continued academic success,” faculty member Mette Harder wrote in signing the petition. “If Oneonta is indeed a tight-knit and caring community, this must include a caring attitude towards all those who work here.”
“We expect a certain level of critical analysis,” Schillo said. “They seem to be more focused on preserving the reputation of the college and maintaining recruiting levels — saving the brand and promoting the business.”
“Dr. Craig was heralded as being the savior of SUNY Purchase, but these are different circumstances,” Schillo said. “I don’t think he has the proper demeanor or personality to bring things under control. He’s very inexperienced with anything outside a very controlled environment. I think he’s misunderstood and underestimated the faculty here.”
Schillo said many of his colleagues are frustrated that their shared concerns were chalked up to burnout rather than the reality of the situation, noting that more than 70 faculty members signed the petition anonymously. “What kind of place do we work where people are afraid to sign a petition?” he said.
“We’re talking about things to strengthen the plan,” Craig said, noting that some incentives may be factored in to ease the reopening process.
The college has offered $1,000 stipends for faculty who volunteer to teach in-person, Schillo said, an incentive that disproportionately appeals to the lesser paid adjunct professors and part-time faculty, who may only earn $3,000 per class a semester.
“We’re not having meaningful input and consultation,” Schillo said. “They’re not respecting the faculty’s ability to make sound decisions for themselves.”
Faculty may apply to opt out of teaching in-person by filing documentation under the Americans with Disabilities Act with the college’s human resources department, Schillo said, contending that faculty should not be forced to make “very sensitive, personal revelations about their health.”
“These policies are the same and consistent across the state,” Craig said. “The issues are not at all unique to Oneonta.”
The documentation process does not consider faculty members who themselves may be healthy but are responsible for the care of vulnerable family members, Schillo said. “Let the faculty members decide what’s best for them.”
An anonymous signatory of the petition identified herself as the mother of a faculty member — “someone you probably didn’t expect to hear from.”
“I’m 73, a widow, and receiving breast cancer treatment,” she wrote. “Because of your actions this past year, I haven’t been able to see my only child for a year. I am going through chemo alone because she works in an unsafe environment and cannot risk killing me. You are making that environment. Recognize that your faculty are human beings.”
STILL NO MANDATE
TO TEST OFF-CAMPUS
Other petition signatories criticized the college’s spring 2021 plan for not requiring COVID testing for all off-campus students.
“As a student who currently lives off-campus, people in my apartment complex are still throwing massive parties every weekend,” an anonymous student wrote. “I know kids who truly think that they are immune because they have had it. I am a high-risk individual and I shouldn’t have to worry about my safety while living in Oneonta.”
“It’s my understanding that SUNY does not have the legal right to require off-campus students to be tested. This is not unique to Oneonta,” Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said. “All off-campus students who have any reason to come on campus will be subject to required testing. It’s a relatively small number of students who never come on campus.”
“It’s a challenge to physically force off-campus students to be tested,” Craig said. “It’s going to require a whole community effort. It’s not something one person can do by themselves.”
Franklin Chambers, vice president for student development, was appointed to the newly created position of vice president for external affairs, a position which will act as a liaison between the college and the community. Bernadette Tiapo, the college’s chief diversity officer, will fill Chambers’ former position on an interim basis.
“Oneonta, the city and the surrounding area, is very important,” Craig said. “We’re giving this a level of attention to detail that’s never been done before. Community relationships and partnerships are very important to us.”
“Communication has been excellent. It really gives me a sense of confidence about this semester,” Herzig said. “I’m pleased that the plan addresses most of the concerns we had with reopening in the fall. There’s a considerable focus on off-campus activities, parties and large gatherings. The plan addresses that risk in a much more comprehensive way than in the fall.”
“We all know most of the risk of transmission takes place off campus,” he continued. “We’re looking at enforceable and strict consequences for risky activities, with a more structured approach.”
On campus, the college will conduct biweekly surveillance testing and limit residence hall occupancy to one-third capacity. “This plan provides the safest possible way to bring some students back to campus in the most normal way possible,” Herzig said.
The college’s draft reopening plan can be viewed in its entirety at suny.oneonta.edu/covid-19/spring-2021/draft-re-opening-plan-spring-2021.
Visit besmartsunyo.org for more information about faculty concerns.
