ONEONTA — About a dozen SUNY Oneonta faculty and staff covered the lawn on the south end of the academic quad Tuesday, Nov. 24, with more than 1,200 tea lights, one for every case of COVID counted so far in Otsego County.
“Things went by rapidly this semester — numbers came up every day,” said Keith Schillo, a professor of biology who helped organize the display. “You get used to numbers, but I noticed lately we’re going up exponentially. Each one of these represents a case — thankfully not all deaths, but that’s a lot of people.”
Of the 1,236 total confirmed cases in Otsego County as of Tuesday, more than half are linked to an outbreak earlier this fall at SUNY Oneonta that prompted the college to cancel in-person classes and send all resident students home within the first 10 days of the semester.
In addition to recognizing Otsego County residents stricken with the virus, Schillo said the display also helped boost the morale of the faculty, many of whom have taken on extra duties checking on and caring for their students as well as teaching them.
“All of us try to talk to our students a little bit at the beginning of our sessions — they’ll sometimes open up a little bit,” Schillo said, relaying stories of students who are responsible for caring for younger siblings or extended family while continuing with classes, and others who have contracted the virus themselves. “Some of the faculty are doing mental health counseling just by being there.”
Lee Graham, a professor of educational technology, said one of her freshman students who contracted COVID on campus in the fall told her she has “the kind of COVID that never goes away.”
“The retrospective the college put out does not capture the experiences of the community, the faculty, the staff, the students, the alums who lived through this three short months ago,” Graham said, referring to a document produced by college administrators reflecting on “what went well and what lessons were learned” during the outbreak.
“We were here. You can’t tell us it wasn’t that bad,” Graham said.
“We, the faculty, were bringing students food and medication when they couldn’t get out to get it, and sneaking them food when what they were getting from the school wasn’t good.”
Staff and faculty members also hosted a small food drive to benefit a local pantry.
“People in this county are in bad shape economically,” Schillo said. “We can’t do anything with just a few cans, but we can raise awareness.”
Schillo and Graham are among a contingent of about 50 SUNY Oneonta faculty and staff who organized a petition calling on school administrators to consider the experiences and perspectives of other community stakeholders when drafting the reopening plan for the spring semester.
“Nobody ever wanted to do this. If we had been listened to from the beginning when we didn’t want to reopen, then none of this would be necessary,” Graham said. “They flat-out told us they didn’t have time to listen to what we had to say; they didn’t have time to get our perspective. This is just an effort to get our voices heard.”
“I learned last week of a petition, evidently launched by some of our colleagues, to pressure me to mandate that SUNY Oneonta remain fully remote in the spring,” acting college President Dennis Craig wrote in a Nov. 23 memo to faculty. “This contrasts in tone to the open and civil discussion underway and differs in opinion with a significant number of students and parents…”
A Nov. 23 update to the petition, which has garnered more than 720 signatures, decried the college’s handling of virtual town hall sessions for faculty and staff.
“Open dialogue was not possible as the College blocked the chat function, rendering participants unable to see others in attendance, hiding the questions being asked and concerns being raised amongst the community,” the update read.
Craig further criticized the petition as pitting students and faculty against one another, calling the move “counterproductive and perhaps divisive — at least to a point.”
“We strongly believe that raising concerns about the health and safety of employees, students, and community members is neither counterproductive nor divisive,” the petition authors fired back in the update.
“This is important. This is what we went through,” Graham said. “I know all the SUNYs are trying to go forward with reopening, but I also know all SUNYs didn’t go through what we went through — in fact, none of them did. We’re the only ones.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
