SUCO tightens virus testing before semester

The State University College at Oneonta has announced new COVID-19 requirements for returning students for the start of the spring 2022 semester.
All students must show proof they have tested negative for COVID-19 within five days of moving back on campus before they can move back into their dorm rooms. Students are being asked to self-isolate from the time they are tested until they move back on campus. According to SUNY Oneonta's COVID-Response Plans, Procedures, and Requirements website, acceptable tests are PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or antigen (rapid) tests available at healthcare clinics, pharmacies or testing locations, or the BinaxNOW at-home test.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, Dec. 31, that all returning State University of New York and City University of New York students must get a COVID vaccine booster shot either prior to the start of the spring semester are as soon as they are eligible.
"We anticipated this coming," SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said. "We had already sent a message to students last month telling them to expect this state mandate. This gave them almost a month to get a booster shot if they're eligible. Our expectation is to start in person Jan. 26. We start in three weeks. That gives us some breathing room."
In addition to Hochul's announcement, "SUNY sent guidelines that are expected to start Jan. 15," he said.
In addition to requiring students to test negative and get a booster shot, vaccinated students —who make up 96% of the students on campus — will be randomly tested throughout the semester for COVID-19, he said. Students, faculty and staff who haven't been vaccinated because of a medical or religious exemption will be tested weekly for the disease. Those requirements were already part of SUNY Oneonta's reopening plan in the fall and will continue to be part of the spring semester's opening plan.
Prior to the start of the spring semester, the college will focus on the mental health of its faculty, staff and students. There will be two training sessions about mental health and self-care and the college is hiring an embedded counselor who will be a part of residence life to assist students, he said.
Cardelle, who has a background in public health, said he expects the area will see a pattern similar to what other countries have seen with the COVID omicron variant. He predicted the region will see a spike in cases next weekend, then a decrease.
With the anticipation of needing more tests, the city of Oneonta and the college have collaborated to set up a COVID-19 testing site on campus for the community, he said. The site should be open by the end of the week. The college provided the space for the testing site and the city is providing the logistics, he said.
He said the city, college and county have had weekly meetings about the pandemic that has resulted in shared resources. Cardelle said when the campus needed testing kits, Bassett Medical Center donated 1,000 rapid tests. The college has donated 4,000 masks to local businesses.
"We will continue to work collaboratively with the city and we are very happy about that," he said. He said it was an interesting time in the area with a new city mayor, new town supervisor, new county administrator, him and about to be new college president at Hartwick College.
"There are a lot of new people," he said. "This creates an opportunity to build on a plan to work together that will benefit society and the economy of the region."
Cardelle said the college will hold community breakfasts with local community leaders in February and March and has asked the campus community what he should focus on in the next 18 months.
He invited the public to attend lectures, theatrical productions, dance recitals, art shows and two concerts by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra on campus this semester. He said depending on how the many cases are in the area, the campus' planetarium could reopen as well.
He said his favorite part of college is graduation and he looks forward to attending three graduation ceremonies May 21.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
