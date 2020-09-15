Delaware County’s annual walk for suicide prevention, adapted amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 at the SUNY Delhi campus.
The Delaware County Out of the Darkness Experience, hosted by the Kappa Sigma Epsilon fraternity at SUNY Delhi, will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.
“In the era of COVID-19, as we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide,” said Gregory May, president of KSE.
The event will not be a traditional group walk, according to May. After checking in at SUNY Delhi’s G Lot between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., participants will be asked to walk individually or with their team at their own pace. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. By connecting and sharing our stories with each other, we will keep going in the fight to stop suicide,” May said. “Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope. Together, we keep going.”
Visit afsp.donordrive.com/event/DelawareCounty to donate or join the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.