The Summit Fire Department was awarded nearly $3,000 in federal funding for the purchase of personal protective equipment for firefighters.
The funds were secured by U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program “to ensure that the firefighters can protect the local community as safely and effectively as possible,” according to a July 9 media release.
“In New York’s 19th Congressional District, our communities are protected by largely volunteer departments that give up their time and jeopardize their safety to protect our communities,” Delgado said, promising to “keep working in Congress to advocate for our first responders and make sure they have the protection and equipment needed to stay safe on the job.”
Authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the COVID-19 supplemental program to the AFG provides funds for the purchase of PPE and related supplies to help protect first responders during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will directly award funding for PPE and other supplies to fire departments, state fire training academies and nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations.
“We’re extremely grateful to be able to help keep our residents safe,” said Summit Town Supervisor Harold Vromar.
Vromar also commended Charlotteville’s KyMar Farm Winery and Distillery for producing and distributing hand sanitizer to local municipalities at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“That sanitizer came in real handy,” he said.
