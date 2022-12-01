The State University of New York on Thursday announced "historic" increases in applications from New Yorkers and out-of-state students to SUNY campuses.
According to a SUNY media release, as of Nov. 25, SUNY has seen a more than 110% year-over-year increase — from 97,257 to 204,437 — in Fall 2023 applications due in large part to SUNY’s first ever two-week fee waiver initiative, and as students continue to apply to SUNY campuses during the month of November.
During the two-week fee waiver period, students had the opportunity to apply for free to up to five SUNY campuses, for a savings of $250. On average, each applicant applied to two SUNY campuses, the release said.
At the same time, SUNY has seen increases in applications from potential students from other states, according to the release. SUNY launched an out-of-state tuition match option this application season, where applicants in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Illinois and California are eligible to receive their in-state tuition and fees at a SUNY school. From that program, applications are up nearly 80 percent for the Fall 2023 cycle, and across all states outside of New York, applications are up about 70 percent, the release said.
SUNY plans to announce its “Great Minds, Big Hearts” application campaign in the coming weeks. Traditionally, applications will continue into the spring and summer. Preliminary enrollment results for the fall semester are provided in September. SUNY leadership will continue to review early enrollment indicators from now until the start of the next academic year, the release said.
SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley said, “SUNY’s fee waiver has been an incredible success and we are encouraged by the increase in potential students taking this step to pursue a college education. Campuses will now be working to ensure that students choose a SUNY school for their academic pursuits, providing them with guidance and financial aid assistance, when necessary. New York state has significantly invested in higher education as a driving force for its economy, and we want to make sure all New Yorkers can avail themselves of a high-quality, affordable education across our state.”
Joel Wincowski, deputy to the chancellor for enrollment, said, “The increase in applications has far exceeded our expectations. It is a testament to the high-quality education for which SUNY is known, with some of the best faculty, staff, and campus communities in the nation. This increase is only the beginning of an upward trend we expect in enrollment across our campuses. To that end, we will work with campuses to help applicants make their final decision on which SUNY campus will be home next fall.”
Fifty percent of full-time New York undergrads pay nothing for tuition at SUNY with financial aid, the release said. Students may apply now for financial aid by filling out their FAFSA.
SUNY has ongoing fee waivers that apply to 60 percent of all high school seniors. Students in foster care, with military connections, low-income students, and students at more than 500 designated high schools can apply for up to seven SUNY campuses for free. For more information about ongoing application fee waiver programs, visit www.suny.edu/attend/apply-to-suny/fee-waiver/
