ALBANY — As the number of New Yorkers being treated for Covid-19 infections climbed to 11 Wednesday, State University officials prepared special housing arrangements for college students directed to return to the state from international study programs.
The 11 New Yorkers getting treatment for the contagion include nine new cases all linked to the 50-year-old Westchester County lawyer who had earlier been described as the state's second person to test positive for the potentially lethal virus. Only the latter individual is hospitalized while the other 10 persons have to remain voluntarily in their homes, state officials said.
With travel restrictions now in effect for some countries because of the pandemic, State University and City University paved the way for some 300 students to return from study-abroad programs.
"We will provide students with financial and academic resources and work to minimize any disruption today's action may cause, while we work aggressively with all our partners at the local, state and federal level to protect our entire campus communities," SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson said in a statement.
The students and staff will return on charter flights from China, Japan, Italy, Iran and South Korea, state officials said. Travel caution advisories have been issued for those five nations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those being returned to New York will arrive at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh in the coming days and quarantined in special university housing for 14 days.
The dormitories where they will be housed include sites in the Utica-Rome region, Western New York and Long Island, officials said.
Johnson said the decision to suspend study abroad programs was necessary to protect the health and safety of the students and faculty who went to those countries.
"We are working with the campuses and the families to make sure the students have everything they'll need upon their return," said Elizabeth Garvey, a special adviser to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Garvey noted several private colleges in New York have already curtailed their study abroad programs in response to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Wednesday night, University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi announced his campus was forming committees and a task force to develop measures to protect the university community from the virus threat.
What Tripathi called an "academic working group" was also formed to consider "alternate forms of course instruction" and to "coordinate issues related to academic continuity."
Michael Lisi, a spokesman for the faculty union, the United University Professionals, said his organization has not yet been briefed on measures campus administrators plan to institute to respond to the virus.
At one of two press briefings with reporters in Albany, Cuomo predicted the state will eventually be grappling with "dozens and dozens and dozens" of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.
State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker agreed, saying it is likely the number of infections will jump exponentially.
The latest New York cases include the 14-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son of the Westchester lawyer, as well as a neighbor who drove him to a hospital, along with five members of a New Rochelle family acquainted with the lawyer.
Hundreds of people who may have had contact with the patient have been advised to stay at home, and, if they get symptoms, to get tested for the virus, Cuomo said.
The governor insisted the risk faced by the general public remains low.
“It’s important that facts outweigh fear, and the reality is we are getting the testing done, getting the information out and deploying healthcare resources to treat people who need it," Cuomo said.
Still, concerns about the potential for infection spread to houses of worship. The Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island announced that the sign of peace — a Mass ritual where parishioners are encouraged to shake hands — is being suspended from all services, as is the sharing of consecrated wine from a chalice.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
