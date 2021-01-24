ONEONTA — All SUNY students, faculty and staff will be subject to weekly COVID testing under the SUNY’s system’s updated reopening plan for the spring semester, Chancellor Jim Malatras announced at a Sunday, Jan. 24, visit to SUNY Oneonta.
“Today is a really great day to be back in the city of Oneonta,” Malatras said. “I know we’ve had some difficult times here, but it is just wonderful to see students back on this campus; seeing the staff work so hard, seeing the highly efficient testing operation they have here that is automated — it really is a testament to all the tireless work that has gone on here for many months.”
The gymnasium at SUNY Oneonta’s Alumni Field House has been converted into a pooled testing site for the school’s faculty, staff and more than 6,200 students.
“The numbers are a little elevated for COVID,” Malatras said. “We want to make sure we can monitor what’s going on on our campuses, and testing has been the secret sauce in being successful on our campuses.”
Students check in using their phones and student ID cards and administer the swab tests themselves under one-on-one supervision from one of more than a dozen test site facilitators.
The swabbed samples are processed and analyzed by SUNY Upstate Medical University, which also designed the saliva tests, Malatras said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked the SUNY-designed test, which is capable of detecting “all strains” of the coronavirus, as No. 1 in the world.
“We know we have a good test that can really monitor this virus and do it quickly,” Malatras said.
SUNY has conducted more than 724,000 tests since September, with an overall positivity rate of 0.57% — lower than any of the 50 states, according to Malatras.
“The early concerns with colleges was that college students would be bringing the virus back from their communities,” Malatras said. “We now have the inverse problem. Now we have to be mindful that the community’s positivity rates outside of our college walls are actually much higher.”
Malatras reported Otsego County’s seven-day rolling average at 5.5% positivity, with a 6.7% positivity rate for Sunday alone.
“All I’m trying to say is that we’re all in this together,” Malatras said. “We’re doing our part by testing all of our students. We will continue to work with our community leaders because it’s important that we have good relationships there.”
SUNY Oneonta acting President Dennis Craig said the school adopted a policy of uniform sanctions in its student code of conduct.
“At this point in the pandemic, I’m optimistic — hearing from our students that they take what is going on around them seriously and wanting to keep themselves and everyone around them safe,” Craig said.
“It comes down to personal responsibility,” Malatras said. “You can put all the rules in place, but if people are unwilling to follow the rules, the positivity rate will go right through the roof. The students I’ve been talking to here, I think they want some assurance.”
“It was a small minority of our students who weren’t compliant,” he continued. “We all have to be in this together. We’re all focused on testing, so on our part of the bargain, as administrators, we’ll put rules in place, and we’ll be tough on those rules. There will be consequences for students who have violated those rules.”
“Students are the spirit of Oneonta,” Craig said. “Seeing them reconnect with the academic mission of the college and get closer to earning their degree — we’re really looking forward to that.”
“I am confident that the city of Oneonta, the college here, will have a highly successful semester,” Malatras said. “It will be a much different experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing this play out. It is a great day to be reopening after all we went through in the fall.”
Visit suny.oneonta.edu/covid-19/spring-2021-academic-continuity-health-and-safety-plan to view SUNY Oneonta’s spring semester reopening plan.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.