Anna Miarka-Grzelak has been named vice president for strategic enrollment and innovation at SUNY Cobleskill according to an announcement from from the college.
According to a media release, in the newly-created, senior-level position, she will oversee the college’s Admissions, Marketing, and Student Financial Services divisions while working closely with faculty to foster program innovations that prepare the next generation of young leaders for entry into career fields across the agriculture and technology landscape.
Born in Poland, Miarka-Grzelak earned a master’s degree in English philology from the University of Warsaw and a second master’s in adult education from Indiana University. She is completing her doctoral dissertation in higher education administration from the University of Wyoming.
Before immigrating to the United States, she served as an interpreter for the Polish Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and as an English language instructor at various learning institutions.
Miarka-Grzelak most recently served as dean of Enrollment Management at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh and previously held high-level enrollment and marketing positions at SUNY Empire State and Purdue University Fort Wayne.
